Bass Pro, Cabela’s and UPS hiring seasonal workers this week

More seasonal hiring events are happening this week as two outdoors retailers and a delivery service provider ramp up staffing for the holidays.
The events, on Thursday (Oct. 18) and Friday (Oct. 19), are as follows:
▪ Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops: The combined outdoor retail chains are having a one-day hing event Thursday. Apply in advance at basspro.com/careers or cabelas.jobs. Interviews will take place at the chain’s stores during regular store hours.
Cabela’s is at 1600 Gateway Blvd. NE in Lacey. Bass Pro is at 7905 S. Hosmer St. in Tacoma.
▪ United Parcel Service: A one-day hiring event is planned for Friday.
In the Tacoma-Seattle area, the package carrier is still hiring for more than 1,250 positions, including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.
The company said that, in the past, 35 percent of the people hired for seasonal package handler jobs landed permanent positions after the the holidays.
The Seattle event will be from noon-4 p.m. Friday at 4201 Sixth Ave. S. The Tacoma event will be from 2-7 p.m. at 5101 12th St. E.
You can apply online: jobs-ups.com
This week’s events follow UPS’ local hiring push in September.
Additionally, Amazon is still hiring seasonal workers at $15 an hour. Apply online at search.amazondelivers.jobs/
