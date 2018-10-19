Trump wants to cut red tape, hasten water projects in West

FILE - In this March 10, 2010, file photo, an irrigation canal stands dry on the Klamath Reclamation Project near Klamath Falls, Ore. President Donald Trump has ordered the government to streamline regulations that he says are hindering work on four major water projects in the Western United States. Trump signed a memorandum Friday, Oct. 19,2018 aimed at helping the Central Valley Project and the California State Water Project in California, the Klamath Irrigation Project in Oregon and the federal Columbia River system in the Pacific Northwest. Jeff Barnard, File AP Photo