Train lovers forge lifelong friendships through rail travel

In this Aug. 9, 2018 photo, Jishnu Mukdrji and Penny Jacobs wait to board an Amtrak train in Orlando, Fla. Murkdrji and Jacobs became friends from online train forums that get other rail enthusiasts together for trips around the United States. They were headed to Pennsylvania for a memorial service for one of the members in their train group who died of a heart attack in July while traveling with his train buddies to New Orleans. Mike Schneider AP Photo