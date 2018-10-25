US Treasury sanctions 2 Singapore firms for NKorea dealings

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2015, file image made from video shows North Korean bank notes, in Pyongyang, North Korea. The Treasury Department said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, that the companies, commodities trading house Wee Tiong (S) Pte. Ltd. and ship management services company WT Marine Pte. Ltd., engaged in laundering money for North Korea. (AP Photo) AP