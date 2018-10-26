Cramer, Heitkamp turn rapid-fire debate into lively exchange

U.S. Senate candidates from North Dakota Heidi Heitkamp, left, and Kevin Cramer joke during one of the lighter moments in their debate in Fargo, N.D., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Heitkamp, the Democratic senator, and Cramer, the Republican congressman, had lively discussions over health care, trade and social security in their second and last debate of the campaign. Dave Kolpack AP Photo