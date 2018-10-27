Sioux Falls mayor to suggest $30M upgrade to training center

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's administration is preparing to ask the City Council and taxpayers for up to $30 million to upgrade the city's fire and police training facilities.
The Argus Leader reports that a study commissioned last year found that parts of the city's 40-year-old V.L. Crusinberry Regional Training Center are in bad condition. Consultants identified mold in the classroom building, falling concrete in the burn tower and environmental concerns at the shooting range.
The administration wants to build a miniature city setting to train public safety officials to navigate a variety of scenarios, including schools, hospitals and commerce centers.
Engineers and architects are in the design phase of the project.
T.J. Nelson is deputy chief of staff in the mayor's office. Nelson says construction wouldn't begin until 2020 at the earliest.
