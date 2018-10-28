Jodi Smith Lemacks, left, works with her son, Joshua, in their home in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Lemacks is nervous about changing or losing her job because that could mean cutting off her son Joshua from heart specialists he’s seen his entire life.
Jodi Smith Lemacks, left, works with her son, Joshua, in their home in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Lemacks is nervous about changing or losing her job because that could mean cutting off her son Joshua from heart specialists he’s seen his entire life. Steve Helber AP Photo
Jodi Smith Lemacks, left, works with her son, Joshua, in their home in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Lemacks is nervous about changing or losing her job because that could mean cutting off her son Joshua from heart specialists he’s seen his entire life. Steve Helber AP Photo

Business

Shoppers may face hard choices again on health marketplaces

By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer

October 28, 2018 06:53 AM

Insurance shoppers likely will have several choices for individual health coverage this fall, but there's no guarantee the plans will cover a wide range of doctors or prescriptions.

Health insurers have stopped fleeing the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces, and they've toned premium hikes that gouged consumers in recent years. Some are even dropping prices for 2019.

But the market will still be far from ideal for many customers when open enrollment starts Thursday.

Much of the insurance left on the marketplaces limits patients to narrow networks of hospitals or doctors and provides no coverage outside those networks.

That creates complications for people who want to keep seeing a certain doctor or have some unexpected care.

The enrollment window for 2019 coverage runs until December 15 in most states.

  Comments  