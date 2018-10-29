Athletics give contract extensions to Beane, Forst, Melvin

From left, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin, executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane and general manager David Forst take part in a news conference about their long-term contract extensions in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. The club announced the extensions Monday. Under Melvin’s guidance, a young, slugging Oakland club went 97-65 and lost the wild-card game 7-2 to the New York Yankees. Janie McCauley AP Photo