Farmers fear it will take years to recover from storm strike

This Oct. 11, 2018 photo, shows branches of a damaged cotton tree in Newton, Ga. When Hurricane Michael tore through Georgia’s cotton crop, it set in motion a grim future for rural areas that depend on agriculture. Farmers say south Georgia is now in for a long-lasting struggle that will be felt in many small towns that are built on agriculture. Statewide, officials estimate the storm caused $550 to $600 million in damage to Georgia’s cotton crop. The pecan crop was also hard-hit, with an estimated $560 million loss. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Alyssa Pointer