The Latest: Video shows passengers boarding fatal flight

A rescuer inspects a part of Lion Air plane flight JT 610 retrieved from the waters where it’s believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives have provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the Lion Air plane crash as accounts emerged Tuesday of problems on the jet’s previous flight including rapid descents that terrified passengers. Binsar Bakara AP Photo