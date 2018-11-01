Palau to ban sunscreen as it tries to save its coral reefs

FILE - In this June 13, 2009 file photo, children play at a resort beach in Ngerkebesang, Palau. In an attempt to protect the coral reefs that divers so admire they have dubbed them the underwater Serengeti, the Pacific nation of Palau will soon ban many types of sunscreen. President Tommy Remengesau Jr. Oct. 25, 2018, signed legislation that bans “reef-toxic” sunscreen from 2020. Banned sunscreens will be confiscated from tourists who carry them into the country, and merchants selling the banned products will be fined up to $1,000. Itsuo Inouye, File AP Photo