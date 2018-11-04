Charles Schwab executive’s advice for managers

This undated photo provided courtesy of Schwab shows Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, who is an industry leader in financial literacy. A seasoned financial planner, she is senior vice president of Charles Schwab & Co., the company her father founded in 1971. Schwab-Pomerantz has advised two White House administrations and is the author of multiple personal finance books. (Courtesy of Schwab via AP) AP