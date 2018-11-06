China grants Trump family 18 trademarks in 2 months

A document from the website of China’s Trademark Office of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce showing provisional approval of a trademark for Ivanka Trump Marks LLC is seen on a computer screen in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The Chinese government granted 18 trademarks to companies linked to President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump over the last two months, Chinese public records show, raising concerns about ongoing conflicts of interest in the White House on the eve of a national election. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo