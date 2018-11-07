Fuel burns near Colorado oil well site; no injuries reported

This photo taken from video provided by KMGH-TV shows a fire at an oil and gas site south of Greeley, Colo., on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. The Platteville-Gilchrest Fire Protection Agency said diesel fuel caught fire but no injuries were reported. Noble Energy, which operates the site, said all workers are accounted for. The company said a contractor crew was preparing a well to begin production when the fire broke out. (KMGH-TV via AP) AP