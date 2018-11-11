Warming hurting shellfish, aiding predators, ruining habitat

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, a friend’s basket of clams sit in the water as Mike Suprin, of Rollinsford, N.H., calls it a day after filling his basket with softshell clams at Cape Porpoise in Kennebunkport, Maine. A study by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists released in 2018 concluded that valuable species of shellfish, including softshell clams, have become harder to find on the East Coast because of degraded habitats caused by a warming environment. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo