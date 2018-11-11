In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Shane DeRemer, left, and Abby Goldman, right, participate in the team division of the Keys Fisheries Stone Crab Eating Contest Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Marathon, Fla. Contestants were judged on how long it took them to crack and cleanly eat 25 stone crab claws. Stone crabs in the Florida Keys are a renewable resource as legal-size claws are harvested and the crab is returned to the water to grow new claws.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Shane DeRemer, left, and Abby Goldman, right, participate in the team division of the Keys Fisheries Stone Crab Eating Contest Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Marathon, Fla. Contestants were judged on how long it took them to crack and cleanly eat 25 stone crab claws. Stone crabs in the Florida Keys are a renewable resource as legal-size claws are harvested and the crab is returned to the water to grow new claws. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Andy Newman
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Shane DeRemer, left, and Abby Goldman, right, participate in the team division of the Keys Fisheries Stone Crab Eating Contest Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Marathon, Fla. Contestants were judged on how long it took them to crack and cleanly eat 25 stone crab claws. Stone crabs in the Florida Keys are a renewable resource as legal-size claws are harvested and the crab is returned to the water to grow new claws. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Andy Newman

Business

There is a new king of stone crab eating

The Associated Press

November 11, 2018 06:16 AM

MARATHON, Fla.

A new stone crab eating champion has been crowned in the Florida Keys.

Christian Gatti of Big Pine Key, Florida, used an ice cream scoop to crack and then consume 25 stone crab claws in 15 minutes and 57 seconds Saturday at the Keys Fisheries Stone Crab Eating Contest. He beat 24 rivals including twice-past champion Juan Mallen of Miami.

Marathon, Florida, residents Greg D'Agostino and Ryan Beckett claimed their fourth consecutive team championship with a record-breaking time of 6:21.

The Keys are Florida's top regional supplier of stone crab claws, contributing an estimated 40 percent of the state's harvest. Stone crabs are considered a renewable resource because of their ability to re-grow harvested claws.

  Comments  