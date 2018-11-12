In this photo taken Oct. 21, 2018, Paddy Kelly and his daughter Ailish use Gohenry, one of a wave of digital banking apps for children, in London. A wave of digital pocket money apps that come with prepaid cards are new tools for financial education as money increasingly goes digital, in a shift that’s raising uncertainty about how cashless transactions affect youngsters’ view of money.
Business

Wave of pocket money apps aimed at kids in cashless world

By KELVIN CHAN AP Business Writer

November 12, 2018 02:53 AM

LONDON

For kids growing up in today's cashless society, the piggy bank is going virtual.

Father of two Roland Hall turned to a British startup's digital pocket money app because his kids were still too young to get their own bank cards from traditional banks.

With prepaid debit cards linked to the app, Hall's kids, aged 8 and 10, can spend their allowance and chore money by shopping online or by tapping at contactless payment terminals in stores.

The app is part of a wave of digital money apps combined with prepaid cards for kids as young as six that parents have access to. They are powerful new money management and savings tools that replace old-fashioned piggy banks and account passbooks.

