In factory after factory, Kim tries to grow N. Korea economy

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo, Kwon Yong Chol, left, the chief engineer at the Songdowon General Foodstuffs Factory, shows samples of products at his facility in Wonsan, North Korea. Though the international spotlight has been on his denuclearization talks with Washington, the North Korean leader has a lot riding domestically on his promises to boost the country’s economy and standard of living. His announcement in April that North Korea had sufficiently developed its nuclear weapons and would now focus on building its economy marked a sharp turn in official policy and set the stage for his rapid-fire meetings with the leaders of China, South Korea and the United States. Dita Alangkara AP Photo