Rain closes some polling venues as Fiji elects new leader

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, file photo, Fiji’s Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, in New York. Opinion polls indicate Bainimarama is poised to win a second term in Fiji’s general election Wednesday after he first held democratic elections in 2014, eight years after he seized power in a coup. Richard Drew, File AP Photo