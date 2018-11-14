In this Nov. 13, 2018 photo shows Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino in Atlantic City N.J., examines progress on the casino’s new sports betting facility it will open with DraftKings on Nov. 20. The facility is the latest in a race among New Jersey casinos, racetracks and bookmakers to have not only an online operation but also a physical facility to attract gamblers in New Jersey’s fast-growing sports betting market.
In this Nov. 13, 2018 photo shows Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino in Atlantic City N.J., examines progress on the casino’s new sports betting facility it will open with DraftKings on Nov. 20. The facility is the latest in a race among New Jersey casinos, racetracks and bookmakers to have not only an online operation but also a physical facility to attract gamblers in New Jersey’s fast-growing sports betting market. Wayne Parry AP Photo
In this Nov. 13, 2018 photo shows Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino in Atlantic City N.J., examines progress on the casino’s new sports betting facility it will open with DraftKings on Nov. 20. The facility is the latest in a race among New Jersey casinos, racetracks and bookmakers to have not only an online operation but also a physical facility to attract gamblers in New Jersey’s fast-growing sports betting market. Wayne Parry AP Photo

Business

DraftKings, Resorts fire latest shot in sport book arms race

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

November 14, 2018 07:03 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

DraftKings and Resorts Casino are firing the latest shot in New Jersey's sports book arms race, with a full-fledged sports betting facility due to open in a week.

The two companies told The Associated Press it will open on Nov. 20 near where patrons walk in off the Boardwalk.

It is the latest ambitious offering in a scramble by New Jersey casinos, racetracks and bookmakers to have not only an online operation, but also a game-day physical facility to attract and hold fans as they bet, eat and drink.

Six of the seven Atlantic City casinos that offer sports betting are operating in smaller temporary quarters with plans to expand to full-blown sports books in the coming months; the Ocean Resort casino opened with a full sports book in June.

  Comments  