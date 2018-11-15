Malloy’s budget chief provides Lamont with tentative budget

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget director is offering suggestions to Gov.-elect Ned Lamont, including canceling some planned tax cuts and lowering eligibility for a program that helps Connecticut seniors cover Medicare expenses.
Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes transmitted a tentative budget on Thursday to Lamont, saying the document is intended to be a "starting point" for the Democrat's budget proposal that's expected in February. The document comes the same day Lamont announced the members of steering committee that will help him prepare for taking office in January.
Barnes says his office is projecting a $1.7 billion shortfall in the 2020 fiscal year budget. It grows to nearly $2.4 billion the following year. But Barnes is predicting Lamont will benefit from growing revenue and a strong economy.
