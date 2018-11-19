Oklahoma medical marijuana board hides producers’ addresses

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has removed the addresses of growers and processors from its online commercial license database in response to security concerns.
The Tulsa World reports that groups in the cannabis industry believe the move this week is a positive step for safety and security.
The authority published the addresses of dispensaries, growers and processors on its website on Oct. 31 in response to multiple Open Records Act requests. Oklahomans for Health was one of the advocacy groups upset over the decision because licensees weren't previously notified.
Authority spokeswoman Melissa Miller says the information can still be acquired through a public records request.
The information is also available through the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control's database. A bureau spokesman says the organization is open to discussing the practice with lawmakers and industry groups.
