Vermont health care providers deal with nurse shortage

In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, Samantha Tobey, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, checks the vitals of Angelica Miner while she is in active labor in Brattleboro, Vt. Across Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and its clinics, the organization employs between 140 and 150 nurses. Around the world, community hospitals are facing critical nursing shortages. The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Kristopher Radder