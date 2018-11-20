Edmonton Oilers fire McLellan, hire Hitchcock to take over

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, Dallas Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock talks to the media prior to an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, in Dallas. The Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Todd McLellan and replaced him with Ken Hitchcock with the team languishing in sixth place in the Pacific Division. McLellan was in his fourth season behind the Oilers’ bench. The team missed the playoffs in two of his previous three seasons despite having superstar Connor McDavid on its roster. The Oilers were just 9-10-1 entering its game Tuesday night, Nov. 20, 2018, at San Jose. Michael Ainsworth, File AP Photo