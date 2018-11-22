Lebanon’s economy faces stark choice: Reform or collapse

Lebanese protesters chant slogans during a protest against corruption and criticizing long-serving politicians for failing to form a government, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Lebanon is marking 75 years of independence with a military parade Thursday in Beirut, but many anxious Lebanese feel they have little to celebrate: the country’s corruption-plagued economy is dangerously close to collapse and political bickering over shares in a new Cabinet is threatening to scuttle pledges worth $11 billion by international donors. Hussein Malla AP Photo