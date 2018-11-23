Man shot at New Jersey mall on Black Friday; shoppers flee

Clothes were strewn around the floor near the second-floor entrance to Macy’s after two men were stabbed on Black Friday at the Destiny USA shopping mall in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Police taped off the Ralph Polo Lauren section of the store. Officers found one man stabbed in the abdomen and another man wounded elsewhere on his body. Both are in their 20s and were taken to a hospital. The Post-Standard via AP Chris Libonati