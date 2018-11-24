Family of Vietnam vet treasures POW-MIA bracelets

In this 2018 photo, from left, Judy Holton, Bill Holton and Sue MacPherson look over POW/MIA bracelets they recently received with the name of Capt. Robert Holton and the date he went missing during the Vietnam War, in Butte, Mont. Capt. Holton’s remains were found in Laos last year, verified, and returned to Butte. The Montana Standard via AP Mike Smith