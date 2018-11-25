Courier Journal named then dropped 1st woman managing editor

This undated photo shows Carol Sutton appeared in at the Courier Journal in Louisville, Ky. When Carol Sutton applied for a job at the Courier Journal in 1955, the only one offered to her was secretary, despite her stellar grades and recommendations from the University of Missouri. Nineteen years later, after toiling as a reporter and remaking the Courier’s women’s pages, she was named managing editor, the first woman to hold that post on a major American daily. (Courier Journal via AP) AP