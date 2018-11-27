Carpenter apprentices will have new place for training in DuPont

DuPont’s Northwest Landing continues to grow along with the Northwest Carpenters Institute of Washington.
In a $10 million deal, Davis Property & Investment announced the sale and development of the institute’s newest campus as part of Northwest Landing.
The site will be an additional campus for the institute, which has sites in Kent, Renton, Mount Vernon, Spokane and Kennewick.
The new institute, which held a groundbreaking earlier this fall, will be at 2575 Williamson Place in DuPont.
“Center Plaza Building 6 will be an approximately 40,500-square-foot industrial building complete with 21,000 square feet of office, classrooms, computer labs, student lounge, and other specialty areas, according to Davis Property.
“The center will feature every kind of training from basic carpentry to welding, and many other crafts that fall under the umbrella of the carpenter trade.”
Candidates accepted into the carpenters’ apprenticeship will be trained at the site, while “journey-level members will also attend classes at the center to upgrade their skills or get certifications,” Davis Property said.
Center Plaza already includes distribution centers for Amazon, FedEx, Dania, Ikea and Pier 1 Imports. The new project has a completion date targeted for April. Classes are tentatively set to begin at the new campus in October, according to an institute representative.
Construction trade jobs have become one of the in-demand industry sectors in Pierce County.
Those seeking more information about the institute can contact Roxana Amaral at ramaral@nwci.org or call 253-437-5235. Its website is www.nwci.org
Comments