Abortion clinics appeal finding they violated waiting law

Three Arkansas abortion clinics are appealing a state board's ruling that they violated a law barring them from charging a patient seeking an abortion for related services during the waiting period before the procedure.
Attorneys for Little Rock Family Planning Services and two clinics operated by Planned Parenthood filed notice Monday that they plan to appeal the state Health Board's October finding that the clinics violated a 2015 law that prohibits physicians, facilities, employees or volunteers from charging women for abortion-related services during the 48-hour "reflection period" before the procedure.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, which represents the clinics, argues that the state law is unconstitutional and that the board failed to state its reasoning for upholding the citations.
