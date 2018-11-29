Indonesian investigators say doomed Lion Air jet ‘airworthy’

National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo holds a model of an airplane during a press conference on the committee’s preliminary findings on their investigation on the crash of Lion Air flight 610, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Black box data collected from their crashed Boeing 737 MAX 8 show Lion Air pilots struggled to maintain control as the aircraft’s automatic safety system repeatedly pushed the plane’s nose down, according to a preliminary investigation into last month’s disaster. Achmad Ibrahim AP Photo