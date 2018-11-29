Printing change planned for News Tribune, Olympian

Printing and ad-inserting operations of The News Tribune and The Olympian will move from Tacoma to other printers in the region early next year.
The change is primarily driven by the age of the presses at The News Tribune, which began printing The Olympian about a decade ago. Those presses have been printing papers daily for 45 years, since the News Tribune moved from downtown to its current location near 19th and Sprague. That’s one-third the entire life of the 135-year-old News Tribune.
“The cost of maintaining and updating presses that old is prohibitive, as is replacing them,” said David Zeeck, the newspapers’ publisher.
Moving to other printers reduces present printing costs and allows the two media companies to concentrate on providing local reporting, and helping advertisers reach target audiences in print and online, Zeeck said.
He said the change will not impact delivery to print readers, and that both newspapers will continue daily publication as they continue to grow digital readership.
Affected employees will receive severance payments, the continuation of company-subsidized health care benefits and outplacement support, Zeeck said.
The News Tribune and The Olympian are owned by the McClatchy Co.
