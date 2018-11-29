A South Korean train runs on the rail track, which the two Koreas hope to eventually use as an international transport link, near to the border village of Panmunjom in North Korea, in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The two Koreas plan to start an 18-day joint survey Friday, of the North Korean railroad sections along the country’s eastern and western coasts, as they move to reduce tensions across the heavily armed border.
A South Korean train runs on the rail track, which the two Koreas hope to eventually use as an international transport link, near to the border village of Panmunjom in North Korea, in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The two Koreas plan to start an 18-day joint survey Friday, of the North Korean railroad sections along the country’s eastern and western coasts, as they move to reduce tensions across the heavily armed border. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo
A South Korean train runs on the rail track, which the two Koreas hope to eventually use as an international transport link, near to the border village of Panmunjom in North Korea, in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The two Koreas plan to start an 18-day joint survey Friday, of the North Korean railroad sections along the country’s eastern and western coasts, as they move to reduce tensions across the heavily armed border. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo

Business

Koreas survey North’s railways in hopes of joining networks

The Associated Press

November 29, 2018 04:31 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea has sent rail cars and dozens of officials to North Korea for joint surveys on northern railway sections the countries hope someday to connect with the South.

The weeks-long inspections beginning Friday represent one of the more significant goodwill gestures taken between the Koreas in past months as they move to reduce tensions across their heavily armed border.

The Koreas plan to hold a groundbreaking ceremony by the end of the year on an ambitious project to connect their railways and roads agreed by their leaders.

But beyond surveys and tape-cuttings, the Koreas cannot move much further along without the removal of U.S.-led sanctions against the North, which isn't likely to come before it takes firmer steps toward relinquishing its nuclear weapons and missiles.

  Comments  