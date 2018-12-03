Contracts awarded to help low-income New Yorkers go solar

Nine community solar projects around New York state have been awarded state contracts to help low-income residents access renewable energy.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority says the contracts awarded through the "Solar for All " program will reduce the energy burden for about 7,000 low-income households. The first round of awards was announced Monday.
The program is part of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $1 billion NY-Sun initiative. It offers eligible households the opportunity to subscribe to a local community solar project without any upfront costs or participation fees.
Contracts were awarded to community solar projects in the mid-Hudson Valley, western New York, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Finger Lakes.
