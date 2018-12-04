New crop of Maine lawmakers to be sworn in

A new crop of Maine lawmakers is set for swearing-in.
Chief Justice Leigh Saufley will swear-in lawmakers Wednesday. The governor typically administers oaths of office, but Republican Gov. Paul LePage has back surgery scheduled Wednesday.
Maine's legislative library says it's the first time since 1880 that a sitting governor hasn't sworn in lawmakers. A three-way for governor in 1879 led to a disputed election and an armed standoff.
Newly sworn-in lawmakers will formally elect constitutional officers by secret ballot Wednesday.
Democrats nominated Rep. Aaron Frey for attorney general Tuesday. Republicans haven't nominated a candidate.
Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap is up for another term.
Democratic attorney Henry Beck is running for treasurer against Independent treasurer Terry Hayes.
Democrats control the Legislature, and Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills is governor-elect.
