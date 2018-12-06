Schoop, Twins agree to $7.5 million, 1-year contract

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Schoop hits an RBI-double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Milwaukee. A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Twins and Schoop are working toward an agreement on a $7.5 million, one-year contract for the free agent second baseman. Morry Gash, File AP Photo