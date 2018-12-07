Thailand arrests Bahrain refugee for possible extradition

In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, image from video, Hakeem Ali Mohamed Ali AlAraib speaks at Bangkok International Airport, Thailand. Australian officials raised with Thai authorities the plight of the Australia-based refugee professional soccer player who was detained in Bangkok and fears deportation to his native Bahrain, Australia's foreign minister said Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Rights groups are urging Thai authorities not to deport AlAraib to his homeland, where he faces imprisonment for what his supporters say are political reasons. AlAraib was detained at the airport on Tuesday. (SBS via AP) AP