Aircraft technician with Tuskegee Airmen dies at 100 in NYC

FILE - In this April 15, 2012 file photo, from left, Tuskeegee Airmen Reginald Brewster, Dabney Montgomery and Wilfred DeFour applaud as Jackie Robinson's widow Rachel Robinson, far right, is introduced on Jackie Robinson Day before the New York Yankees' baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium in New York. DeFour has died at 100 years of age. Police say a health aide found him unconscious and unresponsive inside his Harlem apartment Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Police say he appears to have died from natural causes. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo