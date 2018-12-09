Plant a tree: Milan’s ambitious plans to be cleaner, greener

In this picture taken on Aug. 3, 2017 a partial view of the vertical forest residential towers at the Porta Nuova district, in Milan, Italy. If Italy's fashion capital has a predominant color, it is gray not only because of the blocks of uninterrupted neoclassical stone buildings for which the city is celebrated, but also due to the often-gray sky that traps in pollution. The city has ambitious plans to plant 3 million new trees by 2030_ a move that experts say could offer relief to the city’s muggy and sometimes tropical weather. Luca Bruno AP Photo