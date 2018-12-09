High cost keeps down earthquake insurance coverage in Alaska

Alaska has plenty of earthquakes but that doesn't translate into buying earthquake insurance.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the high cost of earthquake insurance contributes to low coverage of Alaska homes.
State Division of Insurance director Lori Wing-Heier says an estimated 15 percent of Alaska homeowners buy earthquake insurance.
Lenders don't require earthquake insurance and deductibles can be about 20 percent of the value of the home. That means the cost of repairs can be less than the deductible.
Tracey Parrish of Alaska Pacific Insurance Agency says a moratorium on new earthquake insurance policies will be in effect for several weeks following the magnitude 7.0 quake on Nov. 30.
She says it doesn't make any insurance sense to sell policies sooner because of all the aftershocks.
