Roma mothers held in Slovak hospitals against their will

In this Nov. 14, 2018, photo, Monika Krcova, center left, sits with her daughter Ivana and her grandchildren in their house in Podhorany village, near Kezmarok, Slovakia. Krcova is no longer afraid of her local hospital since she isn't planning to have more children, but worries about her daughter Ivana, who says she also was slapped by nurses when she previously gave birth and is now pregnant. Felipe Dana AP Photo