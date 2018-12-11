Michelle Obama coming to Tacoma Dome on book tour

Michelle Obama’s book tour next year will include Tacoma.
The former first lady, whose book “Becoming,” has become the best-selling book of the year, will be at the Tacoma Dome at 8 p.m. Feb. 8.
Verified Ticketmaster sales will begin 10 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 15). Registration for that is at the Dome’s website with a registration deadline of 10 p.m., Dec. 12 for the “verified fan presale.”
Those registered will receive a code to buy tickets Friday before the general sales begin Saturday.
More information is available at https://bit.ly/2QrVLAe
A limited number of VIP meet-and-greet packages will be available, according to a news release from the Tacoma Dome.
A portion of ticket inventory will be donated to various organizations “including, but not limited to, charities, schools, and community groups in each city the tour visits,” according to the release. “Those fans will receive free admission to the tour stop in their city.”
