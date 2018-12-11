Michelle Obama coming to Tacoma Dome on book tour

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, Former First Lady Michelle Obama signs books during an appearance for her book, “Becoming,” in New York. Sales for Obamas memoir have topped 3 million and the former first lady is extending her book tour into 2019. Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced Tuesday, Dec. 11, that Obama will have 21 events next year, six of them in Europe. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew The Associated Press