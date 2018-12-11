Business

Michelle Obama coming to Tacoma Dome on book tour

By Debbie Cockrell

December 11, 2018 10:46 AM

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, Former First Lady Michelle Obama signs books during an appearance for her book, “Becoming,” in New York. Sales for Obamas memoir have topped 3 million and the former first lady is extending her book tour into 2019. Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced Tuesday, Dec. 11, that Obama will have 21 events next year, six of them in Europe. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, Former First Lady Michelle Obama signs books during an appearance for her book, “Becoming,” in New York. Sales for Obamas memoir have topped 3 million and the former first lady is extending her book tour into 2019. Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced Tuesday, Dec. 11, that Obama will have 21 events next year, six of them in Europe. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew The Associated Press
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, Former First Lady Michelle Obama signs books during an appearance for her book, “Becoming,” in New York. Sales for Obamas memoir have topped 3 million and the former first lady is extending her book tour into 2019. Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced Tuesday, Dec. 11, that Obama will have 21 events next year, six of them in Europe. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew The Associated Press

Michelle Obama’s book tour next year will include Tacoma.

The former first lady, whose book “Becoming,” has become the best-selling book of the year, will be at the Tacoma Dome at 8 p.m. Feb. 8.

Verified Ticketmaster sales will begin 10 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 15). Registration for that is at the Dome’s website with a registration deadline of 10 p.m., Dec. 12 for the “verified fan presale.”

Those registered will receive a code to buy tickets Friday before the general sales begin Saturday.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/2QrVLAe

A limited number of VIP meet-and-greet packages will be available, according to a news release from the Tacoma Dome.

A portion of ticket inventory will be donated to various organizations “including, but not limited to, charities, schools, and community groups in each city the tour visits,” according to the release. “Those fans will receive free admission to the tour stop in their city.”

Debbie Cockrell

Debbie Cockrell has been with The News Tribune since 2009. She reports on business and development, local and regional issues.

  Comments  