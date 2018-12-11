Michigan Legislature OKs bill to limit tougher regulations

Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, speaks with reporters about his legislation that would make it harder for state regulators to impose tougher regulations than those of the federal government on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in the Michigan House of Representatives in Lansing, Mich. The bill was sent to Gov. Rick Snyder, who vetoed a similar measure in 2011, though this bill is different. David Eggert AP Photo