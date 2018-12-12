Louisiana to get $22M VEGA Americas manufacturing plant

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials say manufacturer VEGA Americas Inc. plans to build a $22 million plant in Ascension Parish.
News outlets report officials said Tuesday that the 10,000-square-foot Geismar plant is expected to create about 120 full-time jobs. VEGA Americas Inc. is part of a German company that makes custom equipment to measure pressure, level and density of materials inside industrial pipes and vessels.
VEGA Americas President Ron Hegyesi says construction is expected to start next summer on a 13-acre site near Louisiana Highway 30. The company announced in May that it was considering sites in several parishes near Baton Rouge and recently bought the Geismar site for about $1.7 million. Hegyesi says the site is centrally located to 40 percent of the company's customer base.
