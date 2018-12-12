Business

The business formerly known as Cash & Carry is set to open its Tumwater store

By Rolf Boone

December 12, 2018 05:11 PM

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, previously known as Cash & Carry, is set to open its Tumwater store on Dec. 19 at 710 Trosper Road SW, on the north side of Trosper west of Littlerock Road.
The chain already has a location on Fones Road in Olympia.

The 20,000-square-foot Tumwater store will offer more than 8,000 products, including fresh produce, meats, cheese, dairy and deli products, as well as janitorial, catering, tableware and barware supplies, according to a news release.

The Tumwater store also will offer an order-pulling program called Click & Carry, which allows customers to order online for in-store pickup.

Although the store is set to open Dec. 19, it will appear open on Dec. 18. That’s because the store is hosting a businesses-only preview event, which will feature product experts, suppliers and product samples.

