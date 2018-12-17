Japan new defense plan bolsters fighter capability, budget

This May, 2017, photo shows Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force’s helicopter carrier Izumo. Japan has adopted new defense guidelines, calling for converting a destroyer into Japan’s first aircraft carrier to deploy advanced U.S.-made stealth fighters, as Japan seeks to increase defense spending and bolster arms capability in coming years. The new national defense plan, approved Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet, calls for refitting an existing helicopter carrier into one that can deploy expensive F-35B fighters capable of short take-offs and vertical landings.(Kyodo News via AP)