Elon Musk unveils underground tunnel, offers rides to VIPs

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and lead designer of SpaceX, speaks at a news conference from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Musk is set to unveil an underground transportation tunnel that could move people faster than subways. Musk plans to unveil the test tunnel Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, as well as the autonomous cars that will carry people through it. He's also set to show off elevators he says will bring users' own cars from the surface to the tunnel. John Raoux, File AP Photo