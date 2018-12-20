Gov.-elect Newsom giving up control of his business

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 file photo shows the Plumpjack Wine & Spirits store, in San Francisco, part of the Plumpjack Group collection of wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquors stores. Incoming California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he'll give up control of his wine and hotel business to avoid conflicts of interest. Spokesman Nathan Click says Newsom is transferring the title and control of his PlumpJack Group to a blind trust. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo