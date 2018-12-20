Business

Thurston County Commissioners awards heritage grants

By Rolf Boone rboone@theolympian.com

December 20, 2018 06:11 PM

The local historic tug Sand Man heads out to the race course for the 2014 Harbor Days tugboat races on Budd Inlet. The Sand Man Foundation is receiving a $5,000 heritage grant for deck repairs and dry-rot replacement throughout the tugboat.
The Thurston County Commissioners have approved heritage grant funding for seven organizations in 2019.

The grants, established by the state Legislature in 2005, are funded by the historic document recording fee collected by the county auditor, according to a news release.

The seven groups that received funding:

Olympia Film Society: $5,000 to restore the Capitol Theater facade windows.

City of Lacey/Lacey Museum: $5,000 for interviews and cataloguing of photos from the Lacey Leader, a former Lacey newspaper.

Olympia Tumwater Foundation: $5,000 to replace HVAC system in the historic Schmidt house.

City of Rainier: $5,000 to renovate and preserve historic Rainier school/Lutheran Church.

Sand Man Foundation: $5,000 for deck repairs and dry-rot replacement throughout the tugboat.

NW Institute for Leadership & Change: $5,000 to conduct interviews and document the history of African-Americans who came to the area in 1950-1975.

YWCA Olympia: $2,200 to transfer historical documents to the Washington State Historical Society for preservation.

