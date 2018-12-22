Officer shoots man reported violent, emotionally disturbed

Authorities say a New Jersey police officer shot and critically wounded a man armed with a weapon in the home of his parents.
The Hudson County prosecutor's office says Jersey City officers were dispatched to the home on a report of "a violent emotionally disturbed male."
Prosecutors say the officers tried to calm the 36-year-old man, who lived at the address with his parents, but their efforts were unsuccessful.
Prosecutors say the man produced a weapon, the nature of which wasn't disclosed, and one officer fired, hitting the man in the torso. He was listed in critical but stable condition at Jersey City Medical Center.
The prosecutor's office is investigating pursuant to guidelines of the attorney general's office.
